‘SILVER BULLET’ PROTOCOL FOR COVID VALIDATED TWO YEARS AFTER ATTACKED

After a recent study concluded secondary pneumonia is likely the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients, Dr Richard Bartlett returns to The Highwire to discuss the incredible success he had treating high-risk COVID patients with inhaled budesonide steroid all the way back in 2020, why it was so effective, how he was brutally attacked my media and his peers, and more.

