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Dr. Peter McCullough: Vaccination Leads to More COVID Deaths, Not Less --- 3x More People Died Of Covid After The Vaccine Than Died Before The Vaccine
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276 views • May 25, 2022
William Wallis: "So three times more people died of COVID after the vaccine than died before the vaccine?
Dr. McCullough: "That's correct. So, there are now analyses... showing the more we vaccinate, the more COVID deaths we have. That's shown in over 145 countries, so there is a relationship. Keep vaccinating hard; we'll have more COVID deaths."
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Dr. McCullough: "That's correct. So, there are now analyses... showing the more we vaccinate, the more COVID deaths we have. That's shown in over 145 countries, so there is a relationship. Keep vaccinating hard; we'll have more COVID deaths."
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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