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God in an Infinite Universe
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13 views • July 28, 2021
Metta Church - Episode 1
Who is Pastor J?
How to face your own death.
The coming chaos and why it's important.
Confessions of a former atheist.
What is evil and how to deal with those deluded by it.
What is the nature of the soul?
How we were made in God's image.
Thermodynamic Fractalization as an Expression of Infinity and the cause of self similarity in nature, matter, and the universe.
Who is Pastor J?
How to face your own death.
The coming chaos and why it's important.
Confessions of a former atheist.
What is evil and how to deal with those deluded by it.
What is the nature of the soul?
How we were made in God's image.
Thermodynamic Fractalization as an Expression of Infinity and the cause of self similarity in nature, matter, and the universe.
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