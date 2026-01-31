Trump vs. Wall Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “Republican New Deal”
* Kevin Warsh isn't just a Fed nominee — he is a declaration of war on Wall Street bail-outs.
* Combined with Ambassador Greer’s speech at Davos, President Trump is bringing the American System back to life.
* The globalists are panicking.
Promethean Updates (31 January 2026)
