© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I AM THE ONLY JEW IN JERUSALEM BIBLICALLY...
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • August 11, 2021
Three times a year we have a pilgrim feast and we need to be in a specific place at a specific time. I'm the only one there and have been the only one for the last 14 years. I'm just as surprised as anyone.
The only one who keeps the shavvath, the only one who keeps the new moon feasts, the only the one and only, etc...80% of the practice of the Haredim, Ultra-Orthodox, Orthodox, conservative, and reform is Pagan and Anti-Scripture.
The only one who keeps the shavvath, the only one who keeps the new moon feasts, the only the one and only, etc...80% of the practice of the Haredim, Ultra-Orthodox, Orthodox, conservative, and reform is Pagan and Anti-Scripture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.