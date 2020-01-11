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Leaked Video! Head U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Are Killing People
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515 views • January 11, 2020
Rob Dew joins The Alex Jones Show to play a leaked video of Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO, admitting in a secret meeting that vaccines kill people and they do not know why.
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"Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!"
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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