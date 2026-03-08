BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HOPEGIRL QEG CHRONICLES 2026 release Chapter 1: Origins (sample)
HopeGirl Blog
90 views • 3 days ago

GET YOUR FREE DOWNLOAD OF THIS AUDIOBOOK HERE:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/


In this chapter we learn about the beginnings of this project. The struggles of our modern world have left many people looking for alternatives to survival. One family decides to build a device that can run the power in your home without the need for fossil fuels. The intention is to give away the plans for free on the internet.


The QEG Chronicles is the wild, bizarre and entertaining tale of a family that builds a free energy device, then gives the plans away on the internet and travels around the world helping others to build their own electricity generators. This autobiographical story, told from the perspective of “HopeGirl”, brings us through the hidden alleys of the big energy tycoons, the internet trolling cyber sphere, crop circles, alien agenda’s, new age gurus, sexual honey pot escapades, and so much more. It’s funny, it’s heartwarming, it’s shocking, it’s fascinating and it’s based on a true story.


This book was written ten years ago. We pulled it from the internet for a long time even though many people were asking us for it. Now we are re-releasing it from the HopeGirl Blog. When you click the link in the description below and sign up for the FREE Hopegirl Blog Mailing list, you will receive an instant Free Download of the Ebook version filled with lots of pictures and as well as the audiobook mp3 files read by Hopegirl and filled with music and sound effects for a truly entertaining experience.

