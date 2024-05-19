Hallelujah | 7 Year Old w/ Stunning Voice | Lyrics Added

The original of this beautiful song has 13M+ views. I had it in a Playlist; but the volume was too low compared to the other songs, so I decided to increase the volume. As long as I was doing that, I decided to add the lyrics to the video.
The original, with 7-year-old Veronica W. and guitarist Ben Bross, is here:
______________________
Lyrics
I heard there was a secret chord
That David played and he pleased the Lord
But you don’t really know that music do ya
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth,
The minor fall and the major lift
The King of old composing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,
I know that there’s a God above
There’s evidence in all the love
Creation is enough to prove it to ya
And when He says there’s day from night,
And then He commanded let there be Light
And every breath He drew was hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,
The angels sang at the Saviour’s birth
Its echo still heard around the earth
The beauty and the Spirit says He knew you
The babe was brought with so much care
Below all things, but God was there
And from your lips He drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.