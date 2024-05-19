Create New Account
Hallelujah | 7 Year Old w/ Stunning Voice | Lyrics Added
Wayfaring Gal
5 Subscribers
330 views
Published 16 hours ago

The original of this beautiful song has 13M+ views. I had it in a Playlist; but the volume was too low compared to the other songs, so I decided to increase the volume. As long as I was doing that, I decided to add the lyrics to the video.


The original, with 7-year-old Veronica W. and guitarist Ben Bross, is here:

https://youtu.be/1ZoJ0FM0Dzw

______________________

Lyrics

I heard there was a secret chord

That David played and he pleased the Lord

But you don’t really know that music do ya


It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth,

The minor fall and the major lift

The King of old composing Hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


I know that there’s a God above

There’s evidence in all the love

Creation is enough to prove it to ya


And when He says there’s day from night,

And then He commanded let there be Light

And every breath He drew was hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


The angels sang at the Saviour’s birth

Its echo still heard around the earth

The beauty and the Spirit says He knew you


The babe was brought with so much care

Below all things, but God was there

And from your lips He drew the Hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah


