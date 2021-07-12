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INTERPLANETARY PEOPLE by Rick Morrison - A friend of mine
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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40 views • July 12, 2021
INTERPLANETARY PEOPLE BY J. R. Morrison
Song by Carnival of Souls © Copyright - J. R. Morrison / Jam Time Music

"Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." - Arthur C. Clarke

A song written by: Rick Morrison
This musical video was created in pure fun for an acquaintance of mine whom I got to know through my friend Wayne St. John who was involved with the song. DO THEY EXIST!? YES They certainly DO EXIST.

Song written By: Rick Morrison song co-writer of (Spirit)
Band: CARNIVAL OF SOULS
Album Interplanetary People
Song Title: Interplanetary People
MORRISON RICHARD JAMES http://rickmorrisonmusic.com/

Wayne St. John: Whisper Out Of Time
Body Mind & Spirit ~ Written by & Ft. Wayne St. John w/A 90 Voice Choir, Sounded Like Angels >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqdLPV4Rvs

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy