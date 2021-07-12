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INTERPLANETARY PEOPLE by Rick Morrison - A friend of mine
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40 views • July 12, 2021
INTERPLANETARY PEOPLE BY J. R. Morrison
Song by Carnival of Souls © Copyright - J. R. Morrison / Jam Time Music
"Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." - Arthur C. Clarke
A song written by: Rick Morrison
This musical video was created in pure fun for an acquaintance of mine whom I got to know through my friend Wayne St. John who was involved with the song. DO THEY EXIST!? YES They certainly DO EXIST.
Song written By: Rick Morrison song co-writer of (Spirit)
Band: CARNIVAL OF SOULS
Album Interplanetary People
Song Title: Interplanetary People
MORRISON RICHARD JAMES http://rickmorrisonmusic.com/
Wayne St. John: Whisper Out Of Time
Body Mind & Spirit ~ Written by & Ft. Wayne St. John w/A 90 Voice Choir, Sounded Like Angels >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqdLPV4Rvs
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Song by Carnival of Souls © Copyright - J. R. Morrison / Jam Time Music
"Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." - Arthur C. Clarke
A song written by: Rick Morrison
This musical video was created in pure fun for an acquaintance of mine whom I got to know through my friend Wayne St. John who was involved with the song. DO THEY EXIST!? YES They certainly DO EXIST.
Song written By: Rick Morrison song co-writer of (Spirit)
Band: CARNIVAL OF SOULS
Album Interplanetary People
Song Title: Interplanetary People
MORRISON RICHARD JAMES http://rickmorrisonmusic.com/
Wayne St. John: Whisper Out Of Time
Body Mind & Spirit ~ Written by & Ft. Wayne St. John w/A 90 Voice Choir, Sounded Like Angels >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzqdLPV4Rvs
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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