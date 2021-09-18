© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I DON'T WANT THE VACCINE TAKE 2
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • September 18, 2021
I went to the doctor, I was sick and dehydrated 2×, He said I have COVID, you must get vaccinated.
I said I don’t have COVID, I just have the flu 2×, Hydroxyzine and ivermectin, will see me through.
If you don’t wear a mask, you can’t come in here 2×, When I refused to comply, everybody starts to stare, The PCR test is fake, you can’t trust you’re TV 2×, Alternative media is the only truth we’ll see.
I got banned from Facebook for downing the vaccine 2×, Restricted and sensered, the worst I’ve ever seen.
I cant go out, they say its bad for my health 2x. I am so contagious I might infect someone else.
(CH)
I haven't got COVID, doc its just the flu 2x, everybody so fearful, nobody know what to do.
I want to tell you, you’ve been lied to along 2x, just say No to the JAB, lets stand up and be strong
my best friend told me, I’m a danger to the world 2x, people are dyeing from Covid, haven't you heard.
If I don’t get the JAB, they say I will lose my pay, I am not going to do it, and that the way its going to stay
I said I don’t have COVID, I just have the flu 2×, Hydroxyzine and ivermectin, will see me through.
If you don’t wear a mask, you can’t come in here 2×, When I refused to comply, everybody starts to stare, The PCR test is fake, you can’t trust you’re TV 2×, Alternative media is the only truth we’ll see.
I got banned from Facebook for downing the vaccine 2×, Restricted and sensered, the worst I’ve ever seen.
I cant go out, they say its bad for my health 2x. I am so contagious I might infect someone else.
(CH)
I haven't got COVID, doc its just the flu 2x, everybody so fearful, nobody know what to do.
I want to tell you, you’ve been lied to along 2x, just say No to the JAB, lets stand up and be strong
my best friend told me, I’m a danger to the world 2x, people are dyeing from Covid, haven't you heard.
If I don’t get the JAB, they say I will lose my pay, I am not going to do it, and that the way its going to stay
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.