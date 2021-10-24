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**ISLAND OF LA PALMA UNDER WEATHER WARFARE ATTACK! ** 24/Oct/2021
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898 views • October 24, 2021
** EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
-Hal Turner Radio Show, 24/Oct/2021
- Video & Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4
-- That's almost a perfect grid pattern. There is no way that's natural. No possible way at all.
UPDATED 1:53 PM EDT -- The volcanic eruption which began on the Island of LaPalma in the Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa seems to be getting some help: artificial help to make it WORSE! Evidence below:
When the Cumbre Viejo volcano on La Palma began erupting on September 10, it immediately became the focus of intense attention because that island is the only place in the world which can generate a Tsunami wave, which is capable of literally destroying the entire east coast of North America.
Back in the 1990's several scientists closely studied and even went inside the then-dormant volcano and found that the entire southwest flank had become unstable and could slide into the Atlantic Ocean. That unstable land mass is the size of the island of Manhattan, NYC, and would generate a tsunami wave.
Computer models showed the tsunami would begin hitting the US east coast within 7 to 8 hours, and would smash almost all the major cities, with a wall of water 30 meters to fifty meters high. That would mean a wave 100-164 FEET tall, lasting 5 to 45 minutes as it flooded 12-15 miles inland.
- Cont'd --
** Word Directly from LaPalma: Steam Coming out of ground on other side of island; near constant earthquakes. We're frightened
- Hal Turner Radio Show, 22/Oct/2021
- Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/word-directly-from-lapalma-steam-coming-out-of-ground-on-other-side-of-island-near-constant-earthquakes-we-re-frightened
-- Word is coming out about the ongoing volcano eruption, directly from people on the island of LaPalma, Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa and it is not good.
One resident writes "We are on the other side of the island from the volcano and steam is coming out of the ground here! Areas of ground are showing 8+ inches of lift, earth quakes are minutes apart, over 110 since midnight, never ending low shaking. For the first time, we're frightened."
Yesterday, this web site reported that a total of FIVE vents were now open and spewing lava on the volcano, a major increase if activity as seen
- Cont'd --
-Hal Turner Radio Show, 24/Oct/2021
- Video & Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4
-- That's almost a perfect grid pattern. There is no way that's natural. No possible way at all.
UPDATED 1:53 PM EDT -- The volcanic eruption which began on the Island of LaPalma in the Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa seems to be getting some help: artificial help to make it WORSE! Evidence below:
When the Cumbre Viejo volcano on La Palma began erupting on September 10, it immediately became the focus of intense attention because that island is the only place in the world which can generate a Tsunami wave, which is capable of literally destroying the entire east coast of North America.
Back in the 1990's several scientists closely studied and even went inside the then-dormant volcano and found that the entire southwest flank had become unstable and could slide into the Atlantic Ocean. That unstable land mass is the size of the island of Manhattan, NYC, and would generate a tsunami wave.
Computer models showed the tsunami would begin hitting the US east coast within 7 to 8 hours, and would smash almost all the major cities, with a wall of water 30 meters to fifty meters high. That would mean a wave 100-164 FEET tall, lasting 5 to 45 minutes as it flooded 12-15 miles inland.
- Cont'd --
** Word Directly from LaPalma: Steam Coming out of ground on other side of island; near constant earthquakes. We're frightened
- Hal Turner Radio Show, 22/Oct/2021
- Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/word-directly-from-lapalma-steam-coming-out-of-ground-on-other-side-of-island-near-constant-earthquakes-we-re-frightened
-- Word is coming out about the ongoing volcano eruption, directly from people on the island of LaPalma, Canary Islands, Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa and it is not good.
One resident writes "We are on the other side of the island from the volcano and steam is coming out of the ground here! Areas of ground are showing 8+ inches of lift, earth quakes are minutes apart, over 110 since midnight, never ending low shaking. For the first time, we're frightened."
Yesterday, this web site reported that a total of FIVE vents were now open and spewing lava on the volcano, a major increase if activity as seen
- Cont'd --
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