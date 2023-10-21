⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (21 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 October 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of the AFU 43rd, 115th mechanised brigades, and 68th Jaeger Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Sergeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops and three pickup trucks.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled 10 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 51st, 53rd, 110th mechanised brigades, and 1st Special Operations Brigade, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 21st and 67th mechanised brigades near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, one field ammunition depot of the AFU 53rd Mechanised Brigade has been hit close to Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Vasyukovka, Andreyevka, Razdolovka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's losses totalled up to 260 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, as well as four motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one Grad MLRS were destroyed.

▫️ In South-Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower concentration areas of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 140 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three enemy attacks and delivered strikes on a unit of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one UK-made FH70 howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station were neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

▫️In addition, ammunition and fuel depots of Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed at Dolgintsevo airfield close to Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted one Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Odessa.

▫️Air defence units shot down one Su-24 aircraft, two MiG-29 aircraft, and one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force.

▫️Four HARM anti-radiation missiles, two Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, and one HIMARS projectile have been intercepted.

▫️In addition, 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised near Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Verkhnekamenka, Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Ulyanovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 504 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,127 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,828 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,166 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,843 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,515 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.