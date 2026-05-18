NORMAN VINCENT PEALE ~ DONALD TRUMP's PASTOR~MENTOR

JESUS CHRIST Said VERY CLEARLY in SEVERAL

PLACES THAT WERE WRITTEN DOWN ~

Matthew 24:4 And JESUS ANSWERED and Said unto them

Take Heed that no man deceive you, LIKE NORMAN VINCENT PEALE ~ DONALD TRUMP and a Host of Billions of PEOPLE TODAY ~

5 For Many {BILLIONS} Shall Come in My name, saying,

I am Christ; and SHALL DECEIVE MANY !!!

Is That Clear Enough, Should Be !!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

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https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-