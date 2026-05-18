NORMAN VINCENT PEALE ~ DONALD TRUMP's PASTOR~MENTOR

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JESUS CHRIST Said VERY CLEARLY in SEVERAL
PLACES THAT WERE WRITTEN DOWN ~
Matthew 24:4 And JESUS ANSWERED and Said unto them
Take Heed that no man deceive you, LIKE NORMAN VINCENT PEALE ~ DONALD TRUMP and a Host of Billions of PEOPLE TODAY ~
5 For Many {BILLIONS} Shall Come in My name, saying,
I am Christ; and SHALL DECEIVE MANY !!!
Is That Clear Enough, Should Be !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-