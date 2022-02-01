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HOW THE LEFT STOLE THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
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72 views • February 01, 2022
#StolenElection #AuditAllFiftyStates
This was the video that got #CJTruth banned from Twitter that President Trump retweeted out. Too much truth in this video. They continue to ban it if someone posts it.
This was the video that got #CJTruth banned from Twitter that President Trump retweeted out. Too much truth in this video. They continue to ban it if someone posts it.
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