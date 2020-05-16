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Greatest Saturdays of Tango Online - Alma de Tango School
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6 views • May 16, 2020
The Greatest Saturdays of Tango Classes in Brisbane Now Streamed Online every Saturday!
Program:
2:15 - 3:15 PM TANGO SALON TECHNIQUE - FOUNDATIONS
3:45 - 4:45 PM TANGO SALON
5:15 - 6:00 PM SPECIAL CLASS
In this video:
Teachers are Hugo Fernández and Shirley Yao
Co-demonstrator is Yuliya Pissareva
All information in detail at our website: www.almadetango.com
Program:
2:15 - 3:15 PM TANGO SALON TECHNIQUE - FOUNDATIONS
3:45 - 4:45 PM TANGO SALON
5:15 - 6:00 PM SPECIAL CLASS
In this video:
Teachers are Hugo Fernández and Shirley Yao
Co-demonstrator is Yuliya Pissareva
All information in detail at our website: www.almadetango.com
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