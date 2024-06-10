TKTV - 13 - Verschwörungen - Das Klima & der Wandel | Diskurs (Deutsch)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
0:10 Das Klima & der Mythos
0:33 Etymologie Klima
4:01 menschengemachte Krise
7:06 lokale Erderwärmung
10:48 Kohlenstoffdioxid (CO2)
16:43 (kein) Anstieg des Meeresspiegel
19:02 (keine) eisbedeckte Polkappe
19:33 Klima Schauspieler
19:48 Die Thunberg-Arrhenius-Verbindung
29:46 Klima Kult
32:26 Science Fiction
40:29 - Globaler Klimawandel
40:37 - Globale Erderwärmung