BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Philip Anthony Mitchell On Eternal Torment. Andrew Henriques Prepares Seventh Day Adventists 4 Hell
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 7 days ago

Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell is the founder and lead pastor of 2819 Church, a rapidly growing, Christ-centered ministry based in Atlanta, Georgia. The name "2819" is directly inspired by Matthew 28:19, which outlines the Great Commission to go out, make disciples, and spread the gospel. Known for his fiery, unpolished, and urgent preaching style, Pastor Mitchell focuses heavily on biblical authority, absolute surrender, and deep devotion to scripture. His teaching approach has resonated immensely with young adults, exploding the church's attendance from under 200 members in 2023 to over 6,000 weekly attendees across multiple gatherings. The Great Commission: The foundational focus of his ministry centers on soul-winning and ongoing spiritual formation. Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV is in gross apostasy and shouldn't be calling anyone else out until he repents and confesses his public sin.


#PhilipAnthonyMitchell

#AndrewHenreques

#SeventhDayAdventist


#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy

#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
andrew henriqueswhat happens after deathstate of the deadseventh day adventist sermonprophesyagaintvphilip anthony mitchellphilip anthony mitchell eternal tormentphilip anthony mitchell false doctrinephilip anthony mitchell 2819 church2819 churchmatthew 28 19 churchandrew henriques sdaandrew henriques false doctrineandrew henriques eternal tormentandrew henriques hell doctrine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

Mike Adams
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
Who&#8217;s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Who’s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy