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Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell is the founder and lead pastor of 2819 Church, a rapidly growing, Christ-centered ministry based in Atlanta, Georgia. The name "2819" is directly inspired by Matthew 28:19, which outlines the Great Commission to go out, make disciples, and spread the gospel. Known for his fiery, unpolished, and urgent preaching style, Pastor Mitchell focuses heavily on biblical authority, absolute surrender, and deep devotion to scripture. His teaching approach has resonated immensely with young adults, exploding the church's attendance from under 200 members in 2023 to over 6,000 weekly attendees across multiple gatherings. The Great Commission: The foundational focus of his ministry centers on soul-winning and ongoing spiritual formation. Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV is in gross apostasy and shouldn't be calling anyone else out until he repents and confesses his public sin.
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#SavingHealthMinistries "
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