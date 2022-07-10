Fed Pivot Will Put Gold Into "Hyperdrive" | David Garofalo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A sell-off in gold and miners is not unusual during downturns in general equity markets, says David Garofalo, chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty Corp. However, this shouldn't last for long. "As capital gets redeployed, discerning investors are looking for defensive names. And gold does exceedingly well in a low real-interest-rate environment." Garofalo explains why royalty companies are an ideal way to get exposure to the upside in gold, but are protected from the impact of rising input costs.
Meet David Garofalo and Dunagun Kaiser -- Register for the Rule Symposium on natural resource investing and be supporting this channel along the way! LINK TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3KXUAQt