Big Pharmaceutical companies: How you can be sterilized without permission & more...

We take a look at the testimony, of a top US General who was in charge of US Army Intelligence and was planning for future wars. He was extremely highly regarded by his peers. He talks about the creepy possibilities that food you eat, or vaccines you are given can make you sterile. He gives an example of 3 million women who became sterile without knowing about it or having given their consent to it.



He also discusses, what amounts to a war on farmers. The shutting down of certain types of produce for no explicable reason.



This general, who died in 2017, is, to my knowledge the highest ranking whistle blower on a number of topics.



This is also possibly linked to the UN's Agenda 21.