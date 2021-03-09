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The 4 Pillars of Salvation (Exposing Once Saved Always Saved Heresy)
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12 views • March 09, 2021
#OSAS #False #Salvation
NOTE: The scriptures I provide to disprove OSAS are in addition to the 50+ verses Bill Weise quoted in the links listed below. Revealing the hard truth against the false doctrine once saved always saved in Jesus the Messiah name. Amen.
DONATE: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/davidadekale
Visit us at:
https://youtube.com/channel/UC5DJ-Hy2IPiymbb1qI-rF9A
https://fatesandgates.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/fatesandgates/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fatesgates33
Bill Weise Series on OSAS False Doctrine:
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? Pt. 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ErWLLfP9NA
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? Pt. 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWS2CnyWGi4
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? (What You Need To Know)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNnpRRVB7VI
NOTE: The scriptures I provide to disprove OSAS are in addition to the 50+ verses Bill Weise quoted in the links listed below. Revealing the hard truth against the false doctrine once saved always saved in Jesus the Messiah name. Amen.
DONATE: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/davidadekale
Visit us at:
https://youtube.com/channel/UC5DJ-Hy2IPiymbb1qI-rF9A
https://fatesandgates.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/fatesandgates/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fatesgates33
Bill Weise Series on OSAS False Doctrine:
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? Pt. 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ErWLLfP9NA
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? Pt. 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWS2CnyWGi4
Bill Wiese - Once Saved, Always Saved? (What You Need To Know)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNnpRRVB7VI
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