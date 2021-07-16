© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DandeLion
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • July 16, 2021
This herb has potent health benefits.
The herb has qualities that reflect upon or represent the Holy Spirit, and Christ. Acts 2:38. Christ is coming back as the Lion of Judah. Be Ready and Prepared.
***DISCLAIMER***
I am not a medical doctor or nurse. The information in this video is my express views and/or opinions for spiritual and educational purposes.
The name 'dandelion' is derived from the French word "dent de lion" which means 'lion's tooth' because of the jagged shape of the course leaves which resemble teeth. Other sources claim that the word dandelion descended from the Greek word 'leontodon' which translates to "lions tooth" in English.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
How to Make Dandelion Coffee
https://www.organicfacts.net/dandelion-coffee-recipe.html
The herb has qualities that reflect upon or represent the Holy Spirit, and Christ. Acts 2:38. Christ is coming back as the Lion of Judah. Be Ready and Prepared.
***DISCLAIMER***
I am not a medical doctor or nurse. The information in this video is my express views and/or opinions for spiritual and educational purposes.
The name 'dandelion' is derived from the French word "dent de lion" which means 'lion's tooth' because of the jagged shape of the course leaves which resemble teeth. Other sources claim that the word dandelion descended from the Greek word 'leontodon' which translates to "lions tooth" in English.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
How to Make Dandelion Coffee
https://www.organicfacts.net/dandelion-coffee-recipe.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.