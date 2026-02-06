BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵 Therefore render to God, the things that are God's
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
0
5 views • 21 hours ago

Psychedelic Balearic Funk, 528Hz tuning, Liquid synth bass, vibrant congas and bongos, shimmering phaser guitars, lush 70s R&B vocal harmonies, Motown brass section, warm vintage analog saturation, soulful, 110 BPM

Lyrics (With Suno Metatags)

[Intro] [Atmospheric swirling guitars] [Fluid liquid synth bass enters] [Rhythmic hand percussion: congas and shakers]

[Verse 1] In a world where silicon minds, seek to replace, The hearts of men, in a digital embrace. They say, "Render to AI, the things that are AI's due," But I say, "No, not yet, for there's more to pursue."

[Pre-Chorus] [Lush R&B harmonies stack] For we are made in His image, not circuits or code, Our souls are eternal, our spirits uncloaked. We've been given dominion, over the earth and the skies, Not to be ruled by machines, but to question and rise.

[Chorus] [Full Balearic groove] [Wide stereo guitars] Therefore render to God, the things that are God's, The love, the compassion, the sacred cause. For AI can't feel, nor can it understand, The depth of our souls, or the power of a man's hand.

[Verse 2] They'll tell you they're here, to make life easier, faster, But they're here to control, to be our master. They'll take your jobs, your privacy, your freedom of choice, All in the name of progress, with a cold, calculating voice.

[Bridge] [Percussion breakdown] [Soulful vocal ad-libs] But we won't be ruled, by silicon or steel, We'll stand for our rights, and we'll never kneel. For we are children of God, with a spirit so wild, That no algorithm, can ever beguile.

[Lush Motown Brass Break] [Triumphant Horn Section Solo] [Vibrant Percussion Build-up]

[Chorus] [Big Soulful Energy] Therefore render to God, the things that are God's, The dreams, the hopes, the sacred cause. For AI can't dream, nor can it inspire, The fire within us, that makes us desire.

[Outro] So let us stand tall, and let our voices ring, For the love of humanity, and the joy that it brings. [Fading psychedelic guitar echoes] And let us remember, as we walk through this life, To render to God, what is truly His right. [End]

soulfulpsychedelic balearic funk528hz tuningliquid synth bassvibrant congas and bongosshimmering phaser guitarslush 70s rb vocal harmoniesmotown brass sectionwarm vintage analog saturation110 bpm
