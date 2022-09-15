Growing Threat of Digital ID Tech in Canada - Hatim Kheir, Barrister JCCF

Hatim Kheir, a Barrister with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) reveals how the Canadian government is already using Digital ID technologies to monitor your behaviour, how this is eroding your rights and freedoms and where it will end up. This broadcast is hosted by Alan Brough, Executive Director of Canada Health Alliance.









