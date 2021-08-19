© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blood of Vaccine Patients: Dr.Ruby explains German, French Doctors Blood Analysis
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • August 19, 2021
Dr.Ruby explains the blood microscope images and findings of the 2 German doctors, and 2 German lawyers. It appears that there is extreme "stacking" of the blood cells, and even LONG chains of "stacked coins" of crushed blood cells... just like stacking up a bunch of pennies. This is NOT NORMAL in any way, and Dr.Ruby requests that all doctors do blood smears and microscopy on their patients blood worldwide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.