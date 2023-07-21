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The wisdom from above is back in these last days of the wisdom from below 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Dan. 12:4.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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21 views • July 21, 2023

As the world is crashing in around us, suddenly, in these last days of apostasy, those with ears to hear are granted wisdom from above, and the Lord shows us miraculous things Micah 7:15; Dan. 12:4; Acts 2:17-21; Joel 2; 2 Peter. 3; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. Our Creator reveals to us from heaven James 1:5, through 2,000-year-old God-breathed prophecy Rev. 22:18 that we have been in apostasy away from the ways of God including, the Bible, Christianity, and the kingdom of God for the past 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:1-11! As promised John 8:32; James 5:7-11, the second coming of the ways of God is at hand when the Sword of the Spirit is back, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15 identifying Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-4. For Satan to rule over the kingdoms of men, he was allowed to seal up the Bible Rev. 5:1ff and has been pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4, and whoever else is necessary 2 Cor. 11:14 to convince men that Christ does not have all authority. Satan has been "fact-checking" everything we thought we knew about God and the Bible! It is how we believed in every wind of the doctrine of men often in all good conscience. The Lord from heaven is wielding, in these last days Heb. 1:2, the Sword of the Spirit against Satan's mega sword Rev. 6:4, so that after 43 years of Christian spiritual warfare on the great and terrible day of the Lord, He will resume His reign for the last 720 years of Christianity at the great wedding feast, with peace on earth! For books on the Sword of the Spirit http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-216-1161

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