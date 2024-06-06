BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Japan: 'Billions of Vaccinated Will Die - Those Responsible Must Pay'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
513 views • 11 months ago

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv


Japan has issued a formal apology to the unvaccinated, admitting that the government bowed to pressure from the international elite to employ “totalitarian” psychological warfare tactics on the public to brainwash citizens during the pandemic.


According to Japanese officials, it is time to prepare to say goodbye to vaccinated loved ones, because billions of people will soon be dead as a consequence of a crime worse than the Holocaust, and the world will never be the same again.


As the tsunami of deaths among the vaccinated continues to accelerate, and the Japanese people continue rising up against the elite, the truth is starting to emerge and the villains behind the plandemic are left with nowhere left to hide.


Be prepared for the unexpected, visit: https://twc.health/TPV and use code TPV to save 10% + FREE SHIPPING at checkout.


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Keywords
vaccinejapandepopulationbill gatesfauciivermectinmrnacovid jab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy