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Dr. Bryan Ardis: NIH & FDA Protocols Killed 850,000 Americans in 17 months!
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390 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis breaks down the latest whistleblower numbers. Thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci's and the FDA's protocols, 704,000 Americans have been killed in the hospital by Remdesivir poisoning and another 150,000 have been killed by the COVID clot shot.
The Dr. Ardis Show: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61527826e02bfb181d6ec7f3
The Dr. Ardis Show: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61527826e02bfb181d6ec7f3
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