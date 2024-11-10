BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE EARTHLY LOOK OF JESUS, OUR LORD AND OUR GOD
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 5 months ago

A short investigation based on the New Revelation books (the XIXth century dictations of the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer), Archko Volume, the shroud of Turin image, but also some various easily accessible resources on the Internet. The main resource here is the direct description of the Lord's countenance, given in 'Gifts of Heaven', vol. 1, chap. 20 https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Gifts%20from%20Heaven%20vol%201%20-%20draft.pdf (through Jakob Lorber).

As a comment, let's remind that the writings of the New Revelation are in the greatest agreement with the Bible and particularly the scriptural Gospels, passing the validity test given by the apostles ('the same Gospel, the same Jesus - 2Co:11:4).

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/3-Days-in-the-Temple/


Note:

The 2 clips 57:19 - 1:00 (which have sound problems) can be found here:

Expelled Movie Clip-Genetic Mutation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgH7C2TrHZ8&list=PL7748FCBB500E093A&index=33


Dr. David Berlinski: Random Mutations (Clip 7)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGaUEAkqhMY&list=PL7748FCBB500E093A&index=15


Please use CC (subtitles) in case of need.

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy