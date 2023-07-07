Create New Account
UFC fighter suffers Pfizer VAXX poison induced illness
"I’m out guys. One of the unlucky ones that had an adverse reaction to the Covid Vaccine. I won’t bore you with all my symptoms but ended up carrying a bunch of fluid around my stomach and can’t train let alone compete."
APRIL 26, 2021
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COJafoMlxvn/
https://www.instagramDOTcom/craigjonesbjj/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x7vMMJlFyLc1

Mirrored - bootcamp

