UFC fighter suffers Pfizer VAXX poison induced illness

"I’m out guys. One of the unlucky ones that had an adverse reaction to
the Covid Vaccine. I won’t bore you with all my symptoms but ended up
carrying a bunch of fluid around my stomach and can’t train let alone
compete."
APRIL 26, 2021
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COJafoMlxvn/
https://www.instagramDOTcom/craigjonesbjj/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x7vMMJlFyLc1
