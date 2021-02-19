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Do You Have Any Idea What Is In These Anti-Second Amendment Bills Being Introduced?
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30 views • February 19, 2021
As the fraudulent Biden administration continues to say it will go after guns, the Congress continues to advance anti-American legislation to confiscate and stop the production and sale of certain weapons in the US. We'll take a look at what can be done to deal with this criminal, even treasonous, activity in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/do-you-have-any-idea-what-is-in-these-anti-second-amendment-bills-being-introduced/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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