NHL Game 6 Highlights | Stars vs. Golden Knights - May 3, 2024
channel image
Neroke-5
33 Subscribers
10 views
Published 19 hours ago

Adin Hill held down the crease with 23 saves and Noah Hanifin's icebreaker held up as the game-winner as the Vegas Golden Knights shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to force a Game 7 in their first-round series.

Keywords
las vegasdallasnhlstanley cup playoffsgame 6

