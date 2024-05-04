NHL Game 6 Highlights | Stars vs. Golden Knights - May 3, 2024

Adin Hill held down the crease with 23 saves and Noah Hanifin's icebreaker held up as the game-winner as the Vegas Golden Knights shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to force a Game 7 in their first-round series.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.