We'll be transhuman, and we'll not enjoy human rights Transhumans are "LEGAL" GMO property of the patent holder!

The present "GOVERNMENT" is nothing more than a registered company using your BIRTH certificates to enslave you..They cant go any further legaly till you are a GMO human.. then you are patentable and become a slave with no rights as a human being.. Transhuman is not more than human.. it is GMO human.. Just like the rice fields that get cross pollinated and get changed from natural rice to gmo and become property of the gmo patent holder... So will you be Property!

LEGAL and Lawful are not the same!! Lawful is natural law.. do no harm to humans or property.. LEGAL is a type of company law... business law.. example: driving is a commercial action.. traveling is NOT! They are using language to pull you into their system!