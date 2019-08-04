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Brushy & 4th
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7 views • August 04, 2019
Post recording session toss by the railroad tracks at Brushy & 4th, downtown Austin, Texas. Kendrick and son Dallas break free for a little action after a day in the studio. Dallas was the co-writer of Kendrick's wonderful "Trouble & Pain," featured on his Texas Sagebrush album.
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