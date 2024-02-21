Jamie Walden Challenges Us: Order Within the Chaos

Scott and Jamie discuss how we’ve been deceived by both blue pills and red pills, resulting in Satan’s planned chaos. In Jamie’s unique style, he discusses the only escape from the matrix.
Links for this episode:
Butler Co. sheriff addresses what he learned at conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvNukzNQawo
An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/
Faith That Comes By Hearing God - Zac Poonen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_xlAK81RP4
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
