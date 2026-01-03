DEATH JAB DESTROYS NFL STAR’S BLOOD WITH CANCER

**July 3, 2023**

Foster Moreau

@fhmoreau

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG

3:17 PM · Jul 3, 2023

https://x.com/fhmoreau/status/1675992228408307719





**April 14, 2023**

Foster Moreau talks battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma l GMA

The former tight end recently announced his diagnosis and talks with "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan about the moment that changed everything.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=HjoGoQpsOqg





**August 17, 2021**

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden supports team's decision to require vaccinations

The Raiders want a full house cheering on the Silver & Black and leadership is in full support of fans getting vaccinated to be there.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=MlXFYY-J-_Q





**August 16, 2021**

Las Vegas Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

https://www.raidersDOTcom/news/las-vegas-raiders-to-require-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination-for-raiders-games-at-





**[Biography - No Date]**

Foster Moreau (born May 6, 1997) is an American professional football tight end for the New Orleans Saints in the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the LSU Tigers, and played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019 to 2022.

https://en.wikipediaDOTorg/wiki/Foster_Moreau