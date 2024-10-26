2024-10-26 deuteronomy 28 - The Lord shall establish thee an holy people unto Himself, if... - and, if not...







Deu 28:9 The LORD shall establish thee an holy people unto himself, as he hath sworn unto thee, if thou shalt keep the commandments of the LORD thy God, and walk in his ways.

Deu 28:10 And all people of the earth shall see that thou art called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of thee.

.....IF...........that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them:

Deu 28:14 And thou shalt not go aside from any of the words which I command thee this day, to the right hand, or to the left, to go after other gods to serve them.









Deu 28:58 If thou wilt not observe to do all the words of this law that are written in this book, that thou mayest fear this glorious and fearful name, THE LORD THY GOD;

Deu 28:59 Then the LORD will make thy plagues wonderful, and the plagues of thy seed, even great plagues, and of long continuance, and sore sicknesses, and of long continuance.

Deu 28:60 Moreover he will bring upon thee all the diseases of Egypt, which thou wast afraid of; and they shall cleave unto thee.



