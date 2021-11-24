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Indigenous Aboriginal communities now have 'quarantine camps' in Australia's Northern and Southern Territories.
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72 views • November 24, 2021
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Indigenous Aboriginal communities now have 'quarantine camps' in Australia's Northern and Southern Territories.
The Australian army is 'helping' to round people up and transfer them to a camp 'for their health'.
Health authorities in South Australia are racing to organise quarantine "camps" for Aboriginal people unable to quarantine at home.
A tender issued by SA Health this week sought companies able to manage facilities in regional centres like Port Augusta, Port Lincoln, Renmark and Mount Gambier in the event of an outbreak.
"It has been identified that facilities would be required for the quarantining of persons who would otherwise be unable to home quarantine due to their living circumstances,"
Link here 👇🏻
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-quarantine-camps
Link here 👇🏻
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-23/regional-quarantine-camps-south-australia-indigenous-covid/100644212
Indigenous Aboriginal communities now have 'quarantine camps' in Australia's Northern and Southern Territories.
The Australian army is 'helping' to round people up and transfer them to a camp 'for their health'.
Health authorities in South Australia are racing to organise quarantine "camps" for Aboriginal people unable to quarantine at home.
A tender issued by SA Health this week sought companies able to manage facilities in regional centres like Port Augusta, Port Lincoln, Renmark and Mount Gambier in the event of an outbreak.
"It has been identified that facilities would be required for the quarantining of persons who would otherwise be unable to home quarantine due to their living circumstances,"
Link here 👇🏻
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-quarantine-camps
Link here 👇🏻
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-23/regional-quarantine-camps-south-australia-indigenous-covid/100644212
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