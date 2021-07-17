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Flat Earth Debunked by Antarctica Documentary
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440 views • July 17, 2021
Flat Earth Lie Debunked
Job 26:7 King James Version
“He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing.”
Job 26:7 King James Version
“He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing.”
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