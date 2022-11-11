Create New Account
Is It Election Day Or Election Week?
Son of the Republic
Published 18 days ago

GOP Has To Get In On The Early Ballot Game

* Dems flood election with mail-in ballots.

* It’s not about having the best ideas any more.

* Doug Emhoff: election expert?

* Dems don’t have any solutions to our problems — or are they causing them?

* We need to follow Florida’s lead.

* Republicans need a better campaign strategy.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315344576112

