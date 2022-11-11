Is It Election Day Or Election Week?

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GOP Has To Get In On The Early Ballot Game
* Dems flood election with mail-in ballots.
* It’s not about having the best ideas any more.
* Doug Emhoff: election expert?
* Dems don’t have any solutions to our problems — or are they causing them?
* We need to follow Florida’s lead.
* Republicans need a better campaign strategy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 November 2022