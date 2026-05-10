Difficult Questions from "Christian Rebellion"

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This video is a great introduction to my new book, Christian Rebellion.
All the work to MAGA or MEGA will fail because we -- Whites and Christians -- are unwilling to reexamine fundamental questions.
So I've raised challenging questions in this book, like:
- Can Blacks be saved?
- Who is human?
- Is Violence Christian? (Yes)
- What is a nation?
- What is the man of lawlessness?
- Is a wrong to be racist?
- Should Christians be racist?
- https://a.co/d/0fB9koTe
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com