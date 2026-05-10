Difficult Questions from "Christian Rebellion"

This video is a great introduction to my new book, Christian Rebellion.

All the work to MAGA or MEGA will fail because we -- Whites and Christians -- are unwilling to reexamine fundamental questions.

So I've raised challenging questions in this book, like:

Can Blacks be saved?

Who is human?

Is Violence Christian? (Yes)

What is a nation?

What is the man of lawlessness?

Is a wrong to be racist?

Should Christians be racist?

https://a.co/d/0fB9koTe



Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com