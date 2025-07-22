Tom Homan's ICE ICE Baby! Parody of Vanilla Ice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vanilla Ice Parody: "Tom Homan's ICE ICE Baby"
Original: Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice (with credit of course to the amazing Freddie Mercury and Queen)
All lyrics/vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting use for parody works.
For entertainment purposes only, all content is based on my own opinions, beliefs and derived from my own lived experiences and research, this content is not intended to cause harm, distress or offence to anyone, with that said, if you are easily offended then my content is simply not for you.