The incestuous desires of a daughter and father lead to death of her boyfriend and long prison terms

#Incest #Murder #Prison #Mcclure #Choudhary #McGuire #Meth



A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison for murdering her younger sister's boyfriend so that the sibling could marry their father as part of a twisted torture and incest plot.



Anna Marie Choudhary, 33, of Boone, was sentenced on Wednesday in McDowell County Circuit Court for her January guilty plea to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire.



The body of McGuire, 38, of Owatonna, Minnesota, was found months later in a grave at the now-former residence of Choudhary’s father, Larry Paul McClure Sr, in the McDowell County community of Skygusty, West Virginia.



Choudhary’s sister, McGuire's girlfriend Amanda Naylor McClure, 31, from Minnesota, in October was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.



McGuire's mother, Karen Smith, attended Choudhury's sentencing hearing remotely and wished her son's three killers 'a very miserable life,' reported Bluefield Daily Telegraph.



According to earlier testimony, Amanda and McGuire, who were in a relationship, were living in Indiana and were having problems with a vehicle.



Her father and sister drove there to bring them to West Virginia. All four were using drugs.



Choudhary said at her sentencing that Larry enticed McGuire to play a 'trust game' in which McGuire’s feet were tied up.



'This game of trust was one of the most evil things I’ve hard of,' Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan said.



When he tried to get out of the bindings, Amanda hit him in the head with a wine bottle, Choudhary said.



Larry testified that McGuire was tortured for three days, beginning on Valentine's Day 2019.



During that time, the victim was hog-tied and injected with a 'bad batch' of homemade methamphetamine.



At one point he had a black garbage bag placed over his head and, eventually, he was strangled by Choudhury, McClure said.



McGuire was buried in a shallow grave behind McClure's house, but days later his body was dug up, dismembered and reburied in two different places.



Two weeks after that, Amanda married her biological father, Larry, with her sister Anna acting as the witness at their nuptials in Virginia.



During a hearing in January, Choudhury recounted the harrowing chain of events that led to McGuire's murder.



She said her sister, their dad and McGuire had been having fun until Amanda suggested the 'trust game' game where she said she would prove she could untie herself from 'anything'.



But Amanda tied up John instead. That is when, Choudhury told the judge, 'things started to get strange'.



They'd taken homemade meth, which Choudhury says did not crystallize properly.