GENESIS 6 GIANTS -Chuck Missler - Opening Up the Whole Old Testament

Dr. Chuck Missler continues to impress me with his handling of Genesis 6, the Nephilim, and the opening of the entire Old Testament from it!





Very Interesting scripture from 1st Book of Enoch:

LXI. Angels go off to measure Paradise: the Judgement of the Righteous by the Elect

One: the Praise of the Elect One and of God.CHAPTER LXI.

1. And I saw in those days how long cords were given to those angels, and they took to

themselves wings and flew, and they went towards the north.

2. And I asked the angel, saying unto him: 'Why have those (angels) taken these cords and gone

off?' And he said unto me: 'They have gone to measure.'

3. And the angel who went with me said unto me:

'These shall bring the measures of the righteous,

And the ropes of the righteous to the righteous,

That they may stay themselves on the name of the Lord of Spirits for ever and ever.

4. The elect shall begin to dwell with the elect,

And those are the measures which shall be given to faith

And which shall strengthen righteousness.

5. And these measures shall reveal all the secrets of the depths of the earth,

And those who have been destroyed by the desert,

And those who have been devoured by the beasts,

And those who have been devoured by the fish of the sea,

That they may return and stay themselves

On the day of the Elect One;

For none shall be destroyed before the Lord of Spirits,

And none can be destroyed.

6. And all who dwell above in the heaven received a command and power and one voice and one

light like unto fire.

7. And that One (with) their first words they blessed,

And extolled and lauded with wisdom,

And they were wise in utterance and in the spirit of life. p. 80

8. And the Lord of Spirits placed the Elect one on the throne of glory.

And he shall judge all the works of the holy above in the heaven,

And in the balance shall their deeds be weighed

9. And when he shall lift up his countenance

To judge their secret ways according to the word of the name of the Lord of Spirits,

And their path according to the way of the righteous judgement of the Lord of Spirits,

Then shall they all with one voice speak and bless,

And glorify and extol and sanctify the name of the Lord of Spirits.

10. And He will summon all the host of the heavens, and all the holy ones above, and the host of

God, the Cherubic, Seraphin and Ophannin, and all the angels of power, and all the angels of

principalities, and the Elect One, and the other powers on the earth (and) over the water.

11. On that day shall raise one voice, and bless and glorify and exalt in the spirit of faith, and in

the spirit of wisdom, and in the spirit of patience, and in the spirit of mercy, and in the spirit ofjudgement and of peace, and in the spirit of goodness, and shall all say with one voice: "Blessed

is He, and may the name of the Lord of Spirits be blessed for ever and ever."

12. All who sleep not above in heaven shall bless Him:

All the holy ones who are in heaven shall bless Him,

And all the elect who dwell in the garden of life:

And every spirit of light who is able to bless, and glorify, and extol, and hallow Thy blessed

name,

And all flesh shall beyond measure glorify and bless Thy name for ever and ever.

13. For great is the mercy of the Lord of Spirits, and He is long-suffering, p. 81

And all His works and all that He has created He has revealed to the righteous and elect

In the name of the Lord of Spirits.

LXII. Judgement of the Kings and the Mighty: Blessedness of the Righteous.

CHAPTER LXII.

1. And thus the Lord commanded the kings and the mighty and the exalted, and those who dwell

on the earth, and said: 'Open your eyes and lift up your horns if ye are able to recognize the

Elect One.'

2. And the Lord of Spirits seated him on the throne of His glory,

And the spirit of righteousness was poured out upon him,

And the word of his mouth slays all the sinners,

And all the unrighteous are destroyed from before his face.

3. And there shall stand up in that day all the kings and the mighty,

And the exalted and those who hold the earth,

And they shall see and recognize How he sits on the throne of his glory,

And righteousness is judged before him,

And no lying word is spoken before him.

4. Then shall pain come upon them as on a woman in travail,

[And she has pain in bringing forth]

When her child enters the mouth of the womb,

And she has pain in bringing forth.

5. And one portion of them shall look on the other,

And they shall be terrified,

And they shall be downcast of countenance,

And pain shall seize them,

When they see that Son of Man Sitting on the throne of his glory.

6. And the kings and the mighty and all who possess the earth shall bless and glorify and extol

him who rules over all, who was hidden.7. For from the beginning the Son of Man was hidden,