Germany's energy crisis explained - #48

In today's episode of "The Jonathan Kogan Show" podcast, we explain Germany's current energy crisis, and perhaps, its insolvency. If Germany doesn't make a radical change in its energy policy by winter, there will be blackouts all over the country - potentially leading to deaths. In the winter, you need energy to survive. Germany has decided that they would rather follow the agenda of "The Great Reset" than keep their own people safe.

This is an APOLITICAL podcast where we discuss important topics through the lens of an ANTIPOLITICAL movement (and PRO-HUMAN instead).

Hope you enjoy and THANK YOU for the SUPPORT!

Podcast - https://anchor.fm/jsk/episodes/Germanys-energy-crisis-explained---48-e1lpno0

YouTube - https://youtu.be/_BIDtXeyv98

References - https://elink.io/p/germany-energy-crisis-976a21a