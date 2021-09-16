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Kash’s Corner: With Many Left Behind in Afghanistan, What Should the US Do Now?
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40 views • September 16, 2021
In this episode of Kash’s Corner, Kash Patel breaks down what the United States should do now to rescue the Americans left behind in Afghanistan and why the United States must thoroughly vet all the individuals who were airlifted from Kabul.
“Knowing al-Qaeda, how they operate, knowing ISIS and how they operate … I don’t have access to the intelligence anymore, but I’m telling you, those guys are taking advantage of the airlifts out of there to place their operatives on these planes,” Patel says.
“Knowing al-Qaeda, how they operate, knowing ISIS and how they operate … I don’t have access to the intelligence anymore, but I’m telling you, those guys are taking advantage of the airlifts out of there to place their operatives on these planes,” Patel says.
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