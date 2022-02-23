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War Powers and the Constitution: An Overview
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11 views • February 23, 2022
“In no part of the constitution is more wisdom to be found than in the clause which confides the question of war or peace to the legislature, and not to the executive department.” James Madison was far from alone in this view. And to understand it fully, it’s essential to understand what the Constitution means by the powers to declare and wage war.
Path to Liberty: February 23, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 23, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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