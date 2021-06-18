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Your hosts ( James and Jeffrey ) reporting in upside down from Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medelli, Colombia on this Friday June 18th.
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20 views • June 18, 2021
Thank God it is Friday ( TGIF ) ! I can not figure out why this is upside down. If you have a lap top maybe you can turn it upside down. Sorry about that. Seems like everyones lives are upside down right now.
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