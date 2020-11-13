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Teacher Leads Children in Praise Chant for Kamala Harris
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57 views • November 13, 2020
A teacher at Stanley Eugene Clark School in New York City led children in a demonic chant celebrating Kamala Harris.
Remember when public school educators had children sing praise songs to Barack Obama? Well, I put together and short video showing the Brain Washing. Also of Young Black Militants in training giving praise to Obama, and Muslim Children in Kenya as well!!
Please help the ministry with a donation https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Can you imagine if white teachers were teaching children to Chant, sing songs of praise and worship to President Trump? Their heads would have exploded, the teaches would be jailed, and they would try to impeach him!
Remember when public school educators had children sing praise songs to Barack Obama? Well, I put together and short video showing the Brain Washing. Also of Young Black Militants in training giving praise to Obama, and Muslim Children in Kenya as well!!
Please help the ministry with a donation https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Can you imagine if white teachers were teaching children to Chant, sing songs of praise and worship to President Trump? Their heads would have exploded, the teaches would be jailed, and they would try to impeach him!
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