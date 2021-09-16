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WHat us Our Moon? Could it be a Map?
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615 views • September 16, 2021
WHat us Our Moon? Could it be a Map?
The Lost History of Flat Earth - Part 7 - "The Known World" - Ewaranon
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth---Part-7---Ewaranon:a?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
A test to see if the moonlight cold
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yWEpIQ
Rare sight of a star behind the moon in broad daylight! Aldebaran occultation
https://www.roxytube.com/v/97BzSW
CLEAR EVIDENCE of Stars through the holographic moon's dark part
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MaIWQn
The Lost History of Flat Earth - Part 7 - "The Known World" - Ewaranon
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth---Part-7---Ewaranon:a?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
A test to see if the moonlight cold
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yWEpIQ
Rare sight of a star behind the moon in broad daylight! Aldebaran occultation
https://www.roxytube.com/v/97BzSW
CLEAR EVIDENCE of Stars through the holographic moon's dark part
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MaIWQn
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