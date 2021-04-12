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SPARS . SAME AS EVENT 201 THIS IS WHAT IS COMING NEXT
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92 views • April 12, 2021
SPARS . Same as event 201 . This entire scenario has been mapped out every single step of the way including people like me showing people the VAERS system. They have already accounted for people exposing them and list ways to go around it . How they will muddy the waters as millions die.
Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail.
Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail.
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